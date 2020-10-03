wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre & John Morrison Promote Draft on Local FOX Channels, Full John Cena vs. Seth Rollins US Title Cage Match

October 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Draft

– The WWE PR Twitter account promoted WWE Superstars John Morrison and Drew McIntyre on local FOX news shows to promote the upcoming WWE Draft. You can view those tweets below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring John Cena vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match from Madison Square Garden. That full match video is available below.

