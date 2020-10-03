WWE News: Drew McIntyre & John Morrison Promote Draft on Local FOX Channels, Full John Cena vs. Seth Rollins US Title Cage Match

– The WWE PR Twitter account promoted WWE Superstars John Morrison and Drew McIntyre on local FOX news shows to promote the upcoming WWE Draft. You can view those tweets below.

Earlier today, #SmackDown Superstar @TheRealMorrison spoke with @FOX2News about his journey to the ring, the upcoming @WWE Draft and working with @mikethemiz. Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C tonight on @FOXTV. https://t.co/OTXSsK9ocD pic.twitter.com/tQVSTY7lVb — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 2, 2020

The Champ @DMcIntyreWWE joined @fox5ny this morning to discuss the @WWE Draft, conducting virtual hospital visits, his upcoming WWE 24 special on @WWENetwork and much more. https://t.co/U9u6AcrTfk pic.twitter.com/1yRfzjpGhG — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 2, 2020

– WWE released a full match video featuring John Cena vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match from Madison Square Garden. That full match video is available below.