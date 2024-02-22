– As noted, WWE Superstars such as LA Knight got to interact with some koalas this week in Perth, Australia ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. McIntyre responded to LA Knight sharing a photo of him holding a koala. McIntyre in his response shared a snapshot of a fact sheet about koalas carrying Chlamydia, which you can see below.

McIntyre and LA Knight are both competing in the men’s Chamber match at this weekend’s event. They will also face Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul. The winner will go on to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

– WWE Playlist showcased the times Jimmy Uso cheated Jey Uso out of winning a title:

– Carlito is the guest on this week’s Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw: