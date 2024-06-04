– WWE Superstar and top world title contender Drew McIntyre had some fun at CM Punk’s expense at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut earlier today. He convinced a technician to put an image of Punk’s face on the big LED screen located near the building’s entrance. Drew McIntyre wrote in the caption, “Welcome to WWE HQ 😘” You can view that clip he shared below.

Welcome to WWE HQ 😘 pic.twitter.com/z25zoiUOms — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 4, 2024

– PWInsider reprots that United States Champion Logan Paul is being advertised locally for this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Friday’s show is being held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE has not yet announced Paul for this week’s show. On last week’s SmackDown, LA Knight looked to be setting his sights on Paul and the US Title.

– PWInsider also notes that development has begun for WWE 2K25.