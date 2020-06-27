WWE News: Drew McIntyre Makes Fun of Drew Ziggler’s Dark Hair Look, Natalya Gives a Tour of Her Dad’s Office, More Smackdown Video Highlights

– This week, WWE asked fans a question on which Dolph Ziggler haircut they liked the best. Drew McIntyre later responded with a photo of Ziggler sporting short dark hair from back in 2011. He wrote in the caption, “The streets don’t forget.” McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Ziggler at Extreme Rules next month. You can check out his tweet below.

– Natalya released a vlog where she and her sister give a tour of their dad’s [WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart] office. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out those clips below.

























