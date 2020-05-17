WWE News: Drew McIntyre Makes Magazine Cover, Kurt Angle Talks 1996 Olympic Team, Superstars Take Pie Face Challenge

– Drew McIntyre is on the cover of the latest issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

He wrote on Instagram: “I have a lot of respect for the traditions of this industry, notice how I’m holding the title? I took this picture for my personal collection but it’s cool as hell to see it make its way onto the cover of the magazine I grew up reading.”

– Kurt Angle commented on being a part of the 1996 freestyle wrestling Olympic team, and said 2020 could have had a better team. The Olympics, of course, were pushed back to 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote: “Best US Wrestling Team in history, in a fully contested Olympics. Was proud to be part of it. But the 2020 team may end up being better. We will see.”

– WWE has posted a new video of NXT stars trying the ‘Pie Face Challenge’.