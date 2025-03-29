wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Makes ‘Real Glass’ Joke After SmackDown, Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin Immortal Moment Video
March 29, 2025 | Posted by
– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre got into a parking lot brawl with his rival Damian Priest. Priest then chokeslammed him into the windshield of his car. According McIntyre, the car windshield used “real glass,” and it got into his eye on social media. Drew McIntyre wrote, “That was real glass… It got in my eye.”
That was real glass…
It got in my eye.
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 28, 2025
– As noted, WWE is inducting Bret Hart and Steve Austin’s iconic match at WrestleMania 13 into the WWE Hall of Fame as an Immortal Moment. A new video was released this week on the match induction, which you can view below:
