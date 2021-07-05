WWE News: Drew McIntyre Chooses Participants For His Money In The Bank Dream Match, Newest Canvas 2 Canvas Features Charlotte Flair

– In an interview with WWE AL AN, Drew McIntyre discussed which superstars he’d choose for his Money in the Bank dream match. The former WWE Champion noted he’d include Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, John Morrison, and more. You can watch the video below.

– The newest installment of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas focuses on Charlotte Flair, as artist Rob Schamberger does a portrait of the 13-time Women’s Champion.