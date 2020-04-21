wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Tweets Shawn Michaels on Pose During Raw, Seth Rollins Asks Fans to Have Faith in Him, Freddie Prinze Jr. to Appear on UUDD’s Rollout

April 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels had an amusing exchange on Twitter last night, when Drew McIntyre tweeted on an image from Raw where he ended up in a very similar position to Shawn Michaels’ Playgirl centerfold pose from October 1996. You can check out their Twitter exchange below.

– After accepting Drew McIntyre’s challenge to a match on Money in the Bank during last night’s Raw, Seth Rollins shared a message on Twitter, which you can see below.

– Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. will be appearing on today’s episode of Rollout on UpUpDownDown. The livestream starts at 10:00 am EST. It will be viewable in the player below.

