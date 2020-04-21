wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Tweets Shawn Michaels on Pose During Raw, Seth Rollins Asks Fans to Have Faith in Him, Freddie Prinze Jr. to Appear on UUDD’s Rollout
– WWE champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels had an amusing exchange on Twitter last night, when Drew McIntyre tweeted on an image from Raw where he ended up in a very similar position to Shawn Michaels’ Playgirl centerfold pose from October 1996. You can check out their Twitter exchange below.
Things got pretty wild on #WWERAW tonight CC: @ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/uSNau8V8mQ
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 21, 2020
Touché https://t.co/Wsb62fuhFH
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 21, 2020
– After accepting Drew McIntyre’s challenge to a match on Money in the Bank during last night’s Raw, Seth Rollins shared a message on Twitter, which you can see below.
Now, more than ever. #havefaithinme pic.twitter.com/qu5EOJ6tZA
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 21, 2020
– Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. will be appearing on today’s episode of Rollout on UpUpDownDown. The livestream starts at 10:00 am EST. It will be viewable in the player below.
