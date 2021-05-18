WWE News: Drew McIntyre Nicknames Himself ‘Big D,’ Miz & Mrs. Highlights

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre came out to help Kofi Kingston during his match against WWE champion Bobby Lashley for the main event. He prevented MVP from using his cane against Kingston during the match, and hit Lashley with it. After that, Kingston was able to roll up Lashley to score the pinfall. Following the match, Drew McIntyre dubbed himself with the new nickname of “Big D.”

McIntyre later tweeted following Raw, “Big D is always there for the lads!!! Congrats, @TrueKofi #DrewDayRocks” When a fan suggested that McIntyre rethink his new nickname, McIntyre responded, “…..Absolutely not.”

Kingston does appear to like the new nickname, though, which he expressed later on Twitter. You can view that exchange below.

Biiiig DEEEEEEEEEEEE! 👀 — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) May 18, 2021

– Here are some highlights for last night’s episode of Miz & Mrs.:





