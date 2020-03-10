wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre On Crushing Erick Rowan’s Cage, Highlights From Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza

March 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WWE Raw 11-5-18 WWE

– WWE shared backstage video of Drew McIntyre explaining his attack on Erick Rowan’s cage on Raw. You can see the video below of McIntyre saying that Paul Heyman is afraid of him, and that he took out Erick Rowan to send a message about his ability to take down big men. He said of the cage crushing, “Let’s just say when Drew McIntyre becomes WWE Champion, things are going to change around here” and that “if it doesn’t belong on my Raw show, it gets nixed”:

– Here are highlights from Rey Mysterio’s win over Angel Garza on Raw:

