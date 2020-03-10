wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre On Crushing Erick Rowan’s Cage, Highlights From Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza
March 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE shared backstage video of Drew McIntyre explaining his attack on Erick Rowan’s cage on Raw. You can see the video below of McIntyre saying that Paul Heyman is afraid of him, and that he took out Erick Rowan to send a message about his ability to take down big men. He said of the cage crushing, “Let’s just say when Drew McIntyre becomes WWE Champion, things are going to change around here” and that “if it doesn’t belong on my Raw show, it gets nixed”:
"If it doesn't belong on MY #Raw show…it gets NIXED!"@DMcIntyreWWE looks to run the red brand with the #WWEChampionship around his waist after WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/6voKuQTrb7
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020
– Here are highlights from Rey Mysterio’s win over Angel Garza on Raw:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Rumored to Have Influenced David Starr Exit From wXw, Starr Says He ‘Won’t Go Into Further Details’ on Departure
- Chris Jericho Recalls The AEW Title Going Missing, His Driver Acting Strange At the Time and What He Thinks Happened
- Jim Ross Discusses the Backstage Heat Between John Cena and Mr. Kennedy, If Kennedy Was In the Wrong
- Cody Rhodes on Nick Jackson Calling Adam Page a Jobber in ROH, Praises David Starr as a ‘Lovely Dude,’ More in Twitter Q&A