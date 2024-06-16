– Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Drew McIntyre shared a video on his X account, showing him paying tribute to his wife before his matchup. In the video, he writes the initial of his wife’s name, Kaitlyn, on his wrist tape before the match. As noted, Drew McIntyre announced that his wife had to undergo emergency surgery before the event.

Always with me 💙 I’ll see you soon 💍 pic.twitter.com/13Tsqc1nFM — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 15, 2024

– WWE revealed that qualifying matches for next month’s Money in the Bank premium live event will start this Monday on Raw. They also revealed the spy-themed promotional artwork for the upcoming show:

Who NEEDS to be in a #MITB qualifying match? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4ojBaOH1RC — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2024

– The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Islaw Dawn) spoke about how much their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title win at Clash at the Castle means to them at the post-show press conference: