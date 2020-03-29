WWE News: Drew McIntyre Prepares for Brock Lesnar in New WM 36 Preview, Best of Brock Lesnar on the Network, Sting vs. Triple H Match Video

– As noted, BT Sport announced that a new preview would debut today showcasing Drew McIntyre preparing for his fight with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. That new Drew McIntyre preview is now available and can be viewed in the player below.

– WWE Network added a new The Best of WWE video compilation for Brock Lesnar showcasing “Brock Lesnar’s Most Dominant Matches.” The special is hosted by Matt Camp and features the following lineup:

* Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock for the Undisputed WWE Championship – Summerslam 2002

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan versus Universal Champion Brock Lesnar – Survivor Series 2018

* Triple H vs. Brock Lesnar – Summerslam 2012

* Brock Lesnar versus Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship – Wrestlemania 33

* Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship (Stretcher Match) – Judgment Day 2003

* The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar – Wrestlemania 30

* The Undertaker versus Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship (Hell in a Cell)- No Mercy 2002

* Seth Rollins vs. John Cena versus Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship -Royal Rumble 2015

* Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship (60 Man Ironman Match) SmackDown – September 18, 2003

* Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – Summerslam 2014

– WWE released the full Sting vs. Triple H match video from WrestleMania 31. You can see the video below.