WWE News: Drew McIntyre Teaches Proper Punctuation, NXT UK Preview, Top 10 NXT Moments

– BBC Teach released a new video featuring WWE World champion Drew McIntyre explaining the proper use of punctuation. You can check out that Drew McIntyre video below.

We must warn you- this video contains an absolute shocking way to make a cup of tea! 😵 @WWE superstar @DMcIntyreWWE steps into the ring to help your pupils with punctuation! 🤼‍♂️ 💥@bbcbitesize pic.twitter.com/IlSVAyP6MZ — BBC Teach (@BBC_Teach) June 25, 2020

– WWE has announced that today’s NXT UK will be a Superstars Picks edition featuring Finn Balor vs. Kevin Owens from Beast in the East. You can check out the preview blurb below:

Catch Bálor vs. Owens from Beast in the East and more on today’s Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK The WWE Universe can catch three unforgettable matches on today’s Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK. Watch as Jinny, Nina Samuels and Aoife Valkyrie reveal their selections, including Finn Bálor challenging NXT Champion Kevin Owens at WWE Beast in the East in Tokyo five years ago. What other bouts will make the cut? Find out by tuning in to NXT UK today at 3 ET/8 BST on the award-winning WWE Network!

– WWE showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s episode. You can check those out below.