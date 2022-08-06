wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts to Karrion Kross Attack, Preview Clips for Lex Luger Episode of Biography: WWE Legends
August 6, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was assaulted by a returning Karrion Kross. After the show, McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on the attack.
McIntyre wrote, “Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays…”
Was I just jumped by the guy last seen wearing bondage and a helmet? I’ve had better Fridays…
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 6, 2022
– WWE released some new preview clips for this weekend’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends showcasing the career of former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger: