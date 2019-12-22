WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reflects on Wrestling Journey, Daniel Bryan in Canvas 2 Canvas, BT Sport Move Ad

– Drew McIntyre took a moment to look back on his wrestling career and credited Jake Roberts for helping him. The WWE star posted the following:

Feels damn good to be back home in Scotland where my journey began 19 years ago. Everyone told me making @WWE was impossible, nobody from Scotland had ever been signed….aside this guy right here which encouraged me to keep pushing. I haven’t changed a bit @JakeSnakeDDT pic.twitter.com/2WX3PHk6SY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 21, 2019

– A new ad for WWE’s move in the UK from Sky Sports to BT is online:

Sasha in a commercial promoting WWE's move to BT Sport. Face of the company. pic.twitter.com/XUlsjVb2Qg — sᴄᴏᴛᴛ | fan (@MrSashaBanks) December 22, 2019

– Rob Schamberger paints Daniel bryan in the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas: