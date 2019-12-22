wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reflects on Wrestling Journey, Daniel Bryan in Canvas 2 Canvas, BT Sport Move Ad

December 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Drew McIntyre took a moment to look back on his wrestling career and credited Jake Roberts for helping him. The WWE star posted the following:

– A new ad for WWE’s move in the UK from Sky Sports to BT is online:

– Rob Schamberger paints Daniel bryan in the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas:

