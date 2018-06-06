wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reflects on His WWE Journey, Kyle O’Reilly Challenges Pete Dunne, Video of Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans
– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter in response to a classic clip from WWE looking at his Smackdown debut in 2007. You can see the clip and McIntyre’s response below:
.The vicious @DMcIntyreWWE has come a long way since his @WWE debut in 2007… #HappyBirthdayMcIntyre pic.twitter.com/OCPuV5SFoK
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2018
Gettin' beat up
Broken boned
Gettin' had
Gettin' took
I tell you folks
It's harder than it looks
It's a long way to the top
If you wanna rock 'n' roll
Thank you all for the birthday wishes https://t.co/S0Fy8CjDif
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 7, 2018
– WWE posted the following video to YouTube of Kyle O’Reilly challenging Pete Dunne to a match after Dunne assaulted Roderick Strong on this week’s episode. O’Reilly said that the UK Championship must be on the line for the match:
– Here are highlights from the Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans match from this week’s NXT, plus a post-match comment from Evans on Twitter:
She caught me slippin😒#StillClassyThough👒 pic.twitter.com/dfE59tYHsq
— Lacey Evans (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 7, 2018