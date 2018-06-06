Quantcast

 

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reflects on His WWE Journey, Kyle O’Reilly Challenges Pete Dunne, Video of Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans

June 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Drew McIntyre posted to Twitter in response to a classic clip from WWE looking at his Smackdown debut in 2007. You can see the clip and McIntyre’s response below:

– WWE posted the following video to YouTube of Kyle O’Reilly challenging Pete Dunne to a match after Dunne assaulted Roderick Strong on this week’s episode. O’Reilly said that the UK Championship must be on the line for the match:

– Here are highlights from the Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans match from this week’s NXT, plus a post-match comment from Evans on Twitter:

