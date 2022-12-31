wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Returns On Smackdown, Charlotte Flair Comments On Title Win
– Drew McIntyre made his return on this week’s WWE Smackdown, coming to the aid of Sheamus. McIntyre, who has been out of action for most of December, appeared during tonight’s show to come down and make the save for Sheamus, who was being attacked by the Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Sheamus and McIntyre will now team up and face the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on next week’s Smackdown.
.@DMcIntyreWWE is back and he's taking out #TheBloodline!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/A0qpXJGvsM
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2022
– Charlotte Flair appeared in a post-Smackdown video commenting on her return and Smackdown Women’s Championship win over Ronda Rousey. Flair said that 2022 has been the best year of her life between competing in Saudi Arabia for the first time, beating Rousey at WrestleMania, getting married and then coming back to Smackdown to win the title:
