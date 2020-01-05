wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reveals the Origin of His Last Name, Xia Li Works Out With Sheamus, Full Royal Rumble 2015 Title Match With Brock Lesnar
January 5, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a Break It Down clip where Drew McIntyre reveals the origin of his last name “McIntyre” for his WWE career. McIntyre revealed he was given the new last name just minutes before his 2007 Smackdown debut. The new episode of WWE Break It Down with Drew McIntyre premieres later tonight on the WWE Network. You can check out that preview clip below.
– Sheamus released a new video for his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel featuring NXT Superstar Xia Li at the WWE Performance Center. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released the full WWE Championship match from Royal Rumble 2015 featuring Brock Lesnar defending the title against John Cena and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match. You can watch that full match video below.
