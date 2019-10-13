wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says Title Run is Only a Matter of Time, Latest UpUpDownDown Video

October 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw

– Drew McIntyre says that his Universal Championship reign is a matter of when, not if. McIntyre, who was drafted to Raw on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, posted the following pic to Twitter which features the Universal Championship around his waist:

– Here is the latest episode of Kofi Kingston’s “I Just Love Kicks”:

