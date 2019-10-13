wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says Title Run is Only a Matter of Time, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
October 13, 2019
– Drew McIntyre says that his Universal Championship reign is a matter of when, not if. McIntyre, who was drafted to Raw on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, posted the following pic to Twitter which features the Universal Championship around his waist:
…only a matter of time #RAW pic.twitter.com/Uqozk1H7BU
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 12, 2019
– Here is the latest episode of Kofi Kingston’s “I Just Love Kicks”:
