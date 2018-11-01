WWE News: Drew McIntyre Sends a Message to Braun Strowman, Fan Poll on World Cup

– WWE has posted video of Drew McIntyre sending a message to Braun Strowman ahead of Strowman’s WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel. You can see the video below, which features McIntyre writing “Drew for Universal Champion (Brother)” at an autograph signing in a speech bubble on a Strowman photo:

– WWE’s latest poll asks fans who is most likely to win the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. As of now, the results are:

Seth Rollins: 26%

Randy Orton: 19%

Rey Mysterio: 19%

Kurt Angle: 18%

Bobby Lashley: 8%

The Miz: 5%

Jeff Hardy: 4%

Dolph Ziggler: 2%