WWE News: Drew McIntyre Sends Message to Young Fan on CBBC, Kalisto Says ‘Miserable’ Fans Have to Wait for His Answers

March 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE World champion Drew McIntyre commented on a video where he sends a message to a young fan on this weekend’s CBBC Saturday Mash-Up. You can check out that clip below.

McIntyre tweeted on his young fan, Adam “The Destructor,” “Meet Adam, AKA ‘The Destructor’. Keep dreaming big & maybe we’ll see you in the main event at #Wrestlemania47 Fisted hand.”

– WWE Superstar Kalisto shared his latest video message on his Twitter today, claiming all the fans were “miserable” for all their questions for him. You can view that clip below.

Kalisto says in the video, “I look at all your messages, all your questions that you crave. I can give you all the answers right now. I can tell you all of my moves that I’m planning. I can tell you all my secrets, but I won’t. I could, but I won’t. Patience is power, and you are going to just wait.”

