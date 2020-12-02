wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Set for The Bump Next Week, Asuka Checks Out a Japanese Restaurant in Vegas, Full Raw Ronda Rousey Match
– WWE announced a guest for next week’s edition of The Bump. WWE World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre will also be a guest on next week’s show. You can view the announcement tweet below:
#WWEChampion @DMcIntyreWWE returns to #WWETheBump next Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/UBrB4r9tlw
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 2, 2020
– Asuka released a new vlog this week where she goes to Raku, a Japanese restaurant in Las Vegas. That video is available here:
– WWE released a full match video from the December 3, 2018 edition of Raw, featuring Ronda Rousey & Ember Moon vs. Nia Jax & Tamina. That video is available below:
