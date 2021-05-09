WWE News: Drew McIntyre Set for TikTok Watch Party Tomorrow, Kevin Owens Shares Mother’s Day Message

– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre will be taking part in a live TikTok WWE Watch Party tomorrow (May 10), where he will watch back his WrestleMania 37: Night 1 match against Bobby Lashley. Here are all the details:

Join Drew McIntyre live on TikTok for a WWE Watch Party this Monday As he prepares to face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash, Drew McIntyre will be rewatching one of the most pivotal matches of his career live on TikTok this Monday. McIntyre will be hosting a live WWE Watch Party exclusively on TikTok on Monday, May 10, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The former WWE Champion will share insights and stories while rewatching his WWE Title Match against Bobby Lashley from Night 1 of WrestleMania. McIntyre will also interact with the WWE Universe, taking questions and comments from the live chat on TikTok. To join the WWE Watch Party, visit WWE’s official TikTok channel on Monday, May 10, at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, and queue up Drew’s match against Lashley from Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere. Follow McIntyre’s lead from there, and hit play when he tells you. This is one party you don’t want to miss.

– Kevin Owens shared a tweet on how he celebrated Mother’s Day with his mother, who he was able to see for the first time in 14 months, and his wife. You can view his tweet below.

Owens wrote, “Yesterday, I got to see my mom for the first time in 14 months and tell her I love her in person. Today, my kids and I get to celebrate Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife and make sure she knows how incredibly grateful we are to have her. I’m very lucky. Happy Mother’s Day!”