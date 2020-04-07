wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Set for Tonight’s Backstage, David Otunga and Sonjay Dutt Celebrate Birthdays, Roman Reigns Featured in New Community Video
– FOX Sports promoted a WWE Night of programming set for tonight on FS1. This will include the three previously announced WWE 24 documentaries on WrestleMania. Also, new WWE champion Drew McIntyre will be a guest on WWE Backstage. You can check out a preview spot for the programming block for WWE Night and Drew McIntyre on Backstage below:
It's @WWE night TOMORROW on @FS1 tomorrow, and joining @ReneeYoungWWE & @BookerT5x on #WWEBackstage will be the NEW WWE Champion, @DMcIntyreWWE! pic.twitter.com/o7zkcz02rb
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 7, 2020
– For today’s WWE birthdays, David Otunga turns 40 years old. Also, WWE producer Sonjay Dutt turns 38. Finally, former WWE Superstar Droz (Darren Drozdov) turns 51 years old.
– WWE released a new video featuring Roman Reigns on a partnership with Hyundai to put smiles on faces. You can check out that video below.
