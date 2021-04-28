wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Set for Virtual Conversation for Book Release, This Week’s Top 10 NXT Moments
April 28, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, the upcoming Drew McIntyre memoir, Chosen Destiny: My Story will be released in the US on May 4. Bookends is set to hold a virtual conversation to celebrate the May 4 release in New Jersey with McIntyre and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Those who purchase a ticket to the event will receive a signed bookplate by Drew McIntyre and access to the event.
– WWE released The Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode:
More Trending Stories
- Hamilton’s New Japan Wrestling Satsuma no Kuni – Night One 04.28.2021 Review
- Eric Bischoff On TNA Rebranding As Impact Wrestling, Reason Behind It, TNA Trying To Sign Jim Ross
- Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, & More React to Turner Sports Landing NHL Rights
- More Details Announced For Dark Side of the Ring Season Three, Chris Jericho Returns As Narrator