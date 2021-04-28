wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Set for Virtual Conversation for Book Release, This Week’s Top 10 NXT Moments

April 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WWE

As noted, the upcoming Drew McIntyre memoir, Chosen Destiny: My Story will be released in the US on May 4. Bookends is set to hold a virtual conversation to celebrate the May 4 release in New Jersey with McIntyre and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Those who purchase a ticket to the event will receive a signed bookplate by Drew McIntyre and access to the event.

– WWE released The Top 10 NXT Moments for last night’s episode:

