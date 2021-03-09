WWE News: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Reveal Nasty Battle Scars From No DQ Match, Mortal Kombat Creator Praises New Day’s Ring Gear, More Raw Video Highlights

– On last night’s Raw, Sheamus faced Drew McIntyre in a No DQ match that ended up ending in a No Contest. Following the show, the former WWE World champions shared photos showing the nasty states of their back after the matchup. You can view those images below.

Sheamus tweeted out, “..they call this a No Contest. #WWERaw.” Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre indicated that the feud with Sheamus isn’t finished after he tweeted, “Far from over…”

– Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon praised the ring gear worn by The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston at last night’s Raw. Woods had gear inspired by Sub-Zero, and Kingston had gear inspired by Scorpion. You can view Boon’s tweet on their attire below.

– WWE released some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can view those clips below:



















