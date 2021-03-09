wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Reveal Nasty Battle Scars From No DQ Match, Mortal Kombat Creator Praises New Day’s Ring Gear, More Raw Video Highlights
– On last night’s Raw, Sheamus faced Drew McIntyre in a No DQ match that ended up ending in a No Contest. Following the show, the former WWE World champions shared photos showing the nasty states of their back after the matchup. You can view those images below.
Sheamus tweeted out, “..they call this a No Contest. #WWERaw.” Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre indicated that the feud with Sheamus isn’t finished after he tweeted, “Far from over…”
..they call this a No Contest. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zNoMtSZGPw
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 9, 2021
Far from over… https://t.co/SkBCi0SPCK pic.twitter.com/9kLNHfGjmP
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 9, 2021
“…they call this a No Contest.”#WWERaw @DMcIntyreWWE @WWESheamus @btsport pic.twitter.com/83AfLHeiae
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) March 9, 2021
– Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon praised the ring gear worn by The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston at last night’s Raw. Woods had gear inspired by Sub-Zero, and Kingston had gear inspired by Scorpion. You can view Boon’s tweet on their attire below.
Oh. Hell. Yes.
via @Hanzomon_cos @TrueKofi and @AustinCreedWinspic.twitter.com/M4ta9yiT6T
— Ed Boon (@noobde) March 9, 2021
– WWE released some additional video highlights for last night’s episode of Raw. You can view those clips below:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In
- Tony Khan Says Christian Cage Called Him About Joining AEW, Says Women Will Main Event Dynamite Soon
- Bobby Lashley Wanted Apollo Crews In The Hurt Business, Discusses Advice He Gave Crews Before WWE Return
- Miro, Bully Ray & More React to AEW Revolution Ring Explosion