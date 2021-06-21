wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Shows Off Battle Scars From Last Night, Video Highlights From Hell in a Cell, Early Preview For RAW
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage he took on his back during last night’s Hell in a Cell match with Bobby Lashley.
He wrote: “It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for awhile. Thanks for all your support.”
It’s been a wild ride. I’ve always wanted to make all of you proud, and I hoped that you would get the chance to see me live and in person as WWE Champion. Looks like that dream is on hold for awhile. Thanks for all your support. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/RQgCWkOC2c
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 21, 2021
Lashley taunted him following his loss, writing: “You mad???? Back of the line @DMcIntyreWWE!! #AndStill #HIAC”
You mad???? Back of the line @DMcIntyreWWE!! #AndStill #HIAC pic.twitter.com/UgwtiVLgwQ
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 21, 2021
– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature fallout from last night’s Hell in a Cell and the build to the Money in the Bank PPV on July 18.
– Here are highlights from last night’s Hell in a Cell PPV:
