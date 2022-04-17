wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Shows Why He’s a ‘Man of the People,’ Top 10 Sidekicks Fighting Back, SmackDown in Three Minutes

April 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WrestleMania 38 WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared a tweet showing himself with the fans in the crowd, noting how he’s a “Man of the people #Smackdown.”

– Today’s edition of WWE Top 10 showcased instances of the Top 10 Sidekicks Fight Back moments in WWE:

– FOX Sports highlighted the latest episode of SmackDown in Three Minutes:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading