WWE News: Drew McIntyre Speaks at Virtual CES Event, New Shirts Available for Shotzi Blackheart & Tony Nese, Full Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks Match
– WWE World champion Drew McIntyre was part of a Virtual CES event today with Global VC Sports. The full video of his panel can be viewed HERE.
– New t-shirts are available at WWE Shop for Tony Nese and Shotzi Blackheart. Roman Reigns Universal title replica belts are available as well. You can check out some images of the new merch below:
– WWE released a full match video online for Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks from the 2019 Royal Rumble event:
