– As noted, CM Punk will be ringside at the commentary for Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40: Night 2. Following last night’s WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre took a shot at Punk via social media. He wrote, “Try not to injure yourself putting on the headset Phil.”

Try not to injure yourself putting on the headset Phil pic.twitter.com/BhGmyfCuUN — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 26, 2024

– WWE SmackDown will return to Chicago at the Allstate Arena on Friday, June 21. A ticket pre-sale has already begun at Ticketmaster.com. The ticket presale code for the event is WWEPRE (per PWInsider). Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 12.