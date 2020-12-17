wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Takes on Cats vs. Dogs Debate for Broken Skull Sessions, Superstar Meet & Greets Set for Dec. 21, Stock Price Update
December 17, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a Broken Skull sessions preview clip featuring Steve Austin and Drew McIntyre. In the new clip, McIntyre explains why he likes cats over dogs. That clip can be viewed below. Drew McIntyre on Broken Skull Sessions will be available on the WWE Network later this Sunday.
– WWE has announced another session of virtual meet & greets with Superstars. They include R-Truth, Bobby Lashley, The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bayley & Naomi. Fans can purchase tickets for the virtual meet & greets HERE.
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock opened up today with a price of $45.59 per share. Since that time, the company’s stock price has risen to $47.49, where it currently sits as of writing this.
