wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Talks With Family After WrestleMania Win in WWE 24 Clip, Stock Ticks Up
September 25, 2020 | Posted by
A new clip from the WWE 24 special on Drew McIntyre’s road to the WWE Championship is online, with McIntyre speaking to his family after his win at WrestleMania 36. You can see the clip from WWE 24: The Chosen One below. The special will be available on the WWE Network on October 4th at 10 AM ET and will air immediately after WWE NXT Takeover 31:
– WWE’s stock closed at $39.15 on Friday, up $0.33 (0.85%) from the previous closing price. This marks the first upward tick for the stock since September 10th. The market as a whole was up 1.34% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- New Retribution Names For Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez Revealed, WWE Files Trademarks
- The Undertaker Discusses Why He Wanted To Change His Character For Boneyard Match With AJ Styles, His Reaction To The Match
- Multiple Wrestlers At September 9 AEW Taping Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19
- The Undertaker On Vince McMahon Not Liking Ending Of Last Ride Docuseries, No One Believing That He’s Actually Retired