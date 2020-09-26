WWE News: Drew McIntyre Talks With Family After WrestleMania Win in WWE 24 Clip, Stock Ticks Up

A new clip from the WWE 24 special on Drew McIntyre’s road to the WWE Championship is online, with McIntyre speaking to his family after his win at WrestleMania 36. You can see the clip from WWE 24: The Chosen One below. The special will be available on the WWE Network on October 4th at 10 AM ET and will air immediately after WWE NXT Takeover 31:

– WWE’s stock closed at $39.15 on Friday, up $0.33 (0.85%) from the previous closing price. This marks the first upward tick for the stock since September 10th. The market as a whole was up 1.34% on the day.