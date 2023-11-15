wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Teases New Alliance With The Judgment Day, Top 10 Raw & NXT Moments, 15 Minutes of Superstars on TikTok

November 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Rhea Ripley Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

– As noted, during last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre attacked Jey Uso, helping The Judgment Day retain their tag team titles in the main event. He then stood at the entrance way with Rhea Ripley, seeming to confirm he accepted her offer to form an alliance. McIntyre continued to tease the new alliance earlier today on social media, writing, “So what do you want to talk about?” evoking one of Cody Rhodes’ catchphrases. You can view that post below.

– The Top 10 Raw and NXT Moments for this week are now available:


– WWE shared a video compilation of recent TikTok clips with various Superstars:

