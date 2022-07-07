wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Trains With Tennessee Titans, Top 10 Great American Bash Moments
July 7, 2022 | Posted by
– Titanswire showcased Drew McIntyre working out with the Tennessee Titans ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, which will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.
It's time for @DMcIntyreWWE to train like a Titan! ⚔️😂@WWE @SummerSlam comes to @NissanStadium on July 30th! pic.twitter.com/sidJSDShVv
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 6, 2022
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Great American Bash 2022 Moments:
More Trending Stories
- Note On When Ruby Soho Attack on AEW Dynamite Was Filmed
- Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW