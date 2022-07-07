wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Trains With Tennessee Titans, Top 10 Great American Bash Moments

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Titanswire showcased Drew McIntyre working out with the Tennessee Titans ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022, which will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Great American Bash 2022 Moments:

Drew McIntyre, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

