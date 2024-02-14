wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Gets Triple Fined for T-Shirt, Ilja Dragunov Sends Message to Carmelo Hayes
– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared a video revealing he got fined again by Drew Mcintyre for wearing his Peace Sign Pose t-shirt. McIntyre agreed to take it off, and underneath was simply the same shirt. Pearce then made the fine triple this time. You can see that video below:
Buy my shirt to help me pay these unjust fines #WWERAWhttps://t.co/43gP5Us67U pic.twitter.com/OPaWL3C30E
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 13, 2024
– NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov had a message for Carmelo Hayes following last night’s WWE NXT, “@Carmelo_WWE It’s easy to speak about me without fear when you know I’m home in Germany recovering and spending time with my son. But one day soon we’ll see if you have the guts to speak that way to my face. Your day of reckoning is coming Melo.”
.@Carmelo_WWE It’s easy to speak about me without fear when you know I’m home in Germany recovering and spending time with my son. But one day soon we’ll see if you have the guts to speak that way to my face. Your day of reckoning is coming Melo.
— 𝙄𝙡𝙟𝙖 𝘿𝙧𝙖𝙜𝙪𝙣𝙤𝙫 (@UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR) February 14, 2024
