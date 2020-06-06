WWE News: Drew McIntyre Turns 35, Top 5 Greatest Full Sail NXT TakeOver Moments, More Uno Gameplay on UUDD

– WWE World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre celebrates his birthday today. He is now 35 years old. Here are some other wrestling birthdays for today:

* WWE Superstar Jaxon Ryker turns 38

* Former WWE Superstar and Intercontinental champion Ahmed Johnson turns 57.

* Former Impact star ODB turns 42 years old.

– A new WWE Top 5 video was released today showcasing the Top 5 Greatest Full Sail NXT TakeOver Moments. That video is available below.

– Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and Adam Cole continued their game on Uno on UpUpDownDown. You can check out that new video below.