WWE News: Drew McIntyre Turns 35, Top 5 Greatest Full Sail NXT TakeOver Moments, More Uno Gameplay on UUDD

June 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre celebrates his birthday today. He is now 35 years old. Here are some other wrestling birthdays for today:

* WWE Superstar Jaxon Ryker turns 38
* Former WWE Superstar and Intercontinental champion Ahmed Johnson turns 57.
* Former Impact star ODB turns 42 years old.

– A new WWE Top 5 video was released today showcasing the Top 5 Greatest Full Sail NXT TakeOver Moments. That video is available below.

– Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and Adam Cole continued their game on Uno on UpUpDownDown. You can check out that new video below.

