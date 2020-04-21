wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reveals His Upper Body Workout, Full WrestleMania 32 Ladder Match

April 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre WWE Money in the Bank Raw

– Men’s Health UK released a video where WWE champion Drew McIntyre reveals his upper body chest and arms workout. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released the full WrestleMania 32 Ladder Match video. You can check out the full ladder match video below.

Drew McIntyre

