WWE News: Drew McIntyre Used Tommaso Ciampa’s Locker For Wrestlemania, Latest Where Are They Now Featuring Snitsky, Bianca Belair Celebrates Birthday

– Drew McIntyre previously said in an interview that he had the entire locker room to himself as he got ready for his match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. In a post on Twitter last night, the WWE Champion revealed that he used Tommaso Ciampa’s locker.

He wrote: “I’d never pick favorites over these lads….but I did choose this as my locker at #WrestleMania @NXTCiampa #WWENXT”

– The latest edition of WWE’s ‘Where Are They Now?’ series is now online, taking a look at Gene Snitsky.

– Bianca Belair turns 31 years old today.