wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Used Tommaso Ciampa’s Locker For Wrestlemania, Latest Where Are They Now Featuring Snitsky, Bianca Belair Celebrates Birthday
April 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre previously said in an interview that he had the entire locker room to himself as he got ready for his match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. In a post on Twitter last night, the WWE Champion revealed that he used Tommaso Ciampa’s locker.
He wrote: “I’d never pick favorites over these lads….but I did choose this as my locker at #WrestleMania @NXTCiampa #WWENXT”
I’d never pick favorites over these lads….but I did choose this as my locker at #WrestleMania 😏 @NXTCiampa #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pNFJ8lixF7
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 9, 2020
– The latest edition of WWE’s ‘Where Are They Now?’ series is now online, taking a look at Gene Snitsky.
– Bianca Belair turns 31 years old today.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Discusses How Donald Trump ‘Marked Out’ During His WrestleMania IV Match, Describes How Trump Treated Him Backstage
- Drew McIntyre Says WWE Roster Will Get Title Shots Before Tyson Fury, Talks Social Media Feud With Fury
- Bayley Reveals Vince McMahon’s Reaction to Her Haircut, Discusses Dreaming About a Main Roster Match With Sasha Banks
- Jim Cornette Slams Firefly Funhouse Match, Assumes John Cena Did It Because He’s Not Coming Back, Says ‘The Business is Done’