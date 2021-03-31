wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Voices Promo for Tampa Bay Rays, Mr. T & Steve Austin Appear in Tide Ads, Randy Orton’s Top 10 Greatest WrestleMania Moments
– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre did some voiceover for a new promo for Tampa Bay Rays for the upcoming 2021 MLB season. The WWE ThunderDome will soon be leaving Tropicana Field so the Rays can start their season.
You can check out that promo featuring the voice of Drew McIntyre for the Tampa Bay Rays promo below.
It’s about more than respect, it’s about redemption pic.twitter.com/lAQkdyMD79
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 30, 2021
Huge thanks to @DMcIntyreWWE and @WWE for the 🔥 this season pic.twitter.com/O8zoDGTAln
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 30, 2021
– Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mr. T are appearing in some new “Cold Callers” ads for Tide “Turn to Cold” campaign. Mr. T and Steve Austin perform some “cold calls” to Ice T, Annie Murphy, Mark Messier, and Vanilla Ice. You can check out those videos below.
– WWE Top 10 showcased Randy Orton’s Greatest WrestleMania Moments:
