WWE News: Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet Rematch Set for Raw, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Becky Lynch and Aleister Black, Canvas 2 Canvas Features The Fiend Bray Wyatt Art
– WWE has confirmed that Drew McIntyre will face Ricochet in a rematch tomorrow night on Raw. You can check out the full announcement below.
Ricochet looks to tip the scales for Team Hogan in rematch with Team Flair’s Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre made good on his promise to make things “uncomfortable” last week, defeating Ricochet after Ric Flair unveiled McIntyre as the final member of his team for WWE Crown Jewel.
Team Hogan answered with a volley of its own when captain Roman Reigns and teammates Ali & Shorty G got the better of Cesaro and Team Flair representatives King Corbin and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in Six-Man Tag Team action on SmackDown.
Now, Ricochet gets a chance to avenge last week’s loss, while McIntyre once again looks to enforce his will on WWE’s resident superhero. Find out who will seize the advantage for their team just three days before WWE Crown Jewel, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!
Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw:
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan
* Becky Lynch vs. Kairi Sane
* Rusev and Lana in Divorce Court edition of Jerry Lawler’s The King’s Court
* Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet
* Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair to appear days before WWE Crown Jewel
– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video featuring artwork for The Fiend Bray Wyatt. You can check out this week’s video below.
– WWE.com shared the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos for this week. Some of this week’s photos included Paige, Becky Lynch, and Aleister Black. You can check those out below.
