WWE News: Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet Rematch Set for Raw, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Include Becky Lynch and Aleister Black, Canvas 2 Canvas Features The Fiend Bray Wyatt Art

– WWE has confirmed that Drew McIntyre will face Ricochet in a rematch tomorrow night on Raw. You can check out the full announcement below.

Ricochet looks to tip the scales for Team Hogan in rematch with Team Flair’s Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre made good on his promise to make things “uncomfortable” last week, defeating Ricochet after Ric Flair unveiled McIntyre as the final member of his team for WWE Crown Jewel.

Team Hogan answered with a volley of its own when captain Roman Reigns and teammates Ali & Shorty G got the better of Cesaro and Team Flair representatives King Corbin and Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in Six-Man Tag Team action on SmackDown.

Now, Ricochet gets a chance to avenge last week’s loss, while McIntyre once again looks to enforce his will on WWE’s resident superhero. Find out who will seize the advantage for their team just three days before WWE Crown Jewel, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!