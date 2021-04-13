WWE News: Drew McIntyre Warns Former Retribution Members, Preview for Tonight’s Young Rock

– During last night’s Raw, Drew McIntyre won a Triple Threat Match in the main event in order to earn another title shot against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash. However, after the match was over, he was attacked by former Retribution members T-Bar and Mace. Following the match, McIntyre was obviously none too happy, and he issued a warning to the two wrestlers.

Drew McIntyre tweeted, “Mace and TBAG made a HUGE mistake tonight… Once I get my rematch with @bobbylashley, you stooges are next!!! #RawAfterMania #Raw.” Meanwhile, Mace responded, “Happy WrestleMania!” And T-Bar commented on his own Twitter, “Cry harder.”

It appears Mace and T-Bar attacked McIntyre at the behest of MVP, or they have made an alliance with him and Lashley. You can view those tweets and see a video of that segment below.

Mace and TBAG made a HUGE mistake tonight… Once I get my rematch with @bobbylashley, you stooges are next!!!#RawAfterMania #Raw pic.twitter.com/0lzaG0zUJ0 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 13, 2021

Cry harder. — Tampa – BAR (@TBARRetribution) April 13, 2021

– The following preview and synopsis are available for tonight’s episode of Young Rock:

“Pennsylvania, 1987: When Karen asks to come over to Dwayne’s house for dinner, he panics because he’s been lying to her about being rich; in 2032, candidate Johnson tackles an emerging public relations crisis.”