WWE News: Drew McIntyre Gets WrestleMania Ready In New Workout Diary, WWE Stars Set For Gaming Event, Sarah Schreiber Hosting Veterans’ Career Panel

– WWE has released a new installment of Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania diary, with McIntyre discussing his workout routine ahead of the company’s biggest show of the year. In another video, McIntyre looks back at mementos from his journey in WWE.

– The official UpUpDownDown WrestleMania Gaming Event is set for April 10, with various WWE superstars squaring off to crown a champion.

This Saturday, April 10th at 11am ET… It's #UUDD's WrestleMania Gaming Event!! 🌟 And with a card like this you don't want to miss a single SECOND!!! Tag the Superstars you're most excited to see! Subscribe & hit that bell to make sure you're notified when we're live! 🔔 — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) April 5, 2021

– Sarah Schreiber took to Twitter to share her excitement for hosting the WrestleMania Veterans’ Career panel as she celebrates her three year anniversary with WWE.