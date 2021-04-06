wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Gets WrestleMania Ready In New Workout Diary, WWE Stars Set For Gaming Event, Sarah Schreiber Hosting Veterans’ Career Panel

April 6, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WrestleMania 37 WWE

– WWE has released a new installment of Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania diary, with McIntyre discussing his workout routine ahead of the company’s biggest show of the year. In another video, McIntyre looks back at mementos from his journey in WWE.

– The official UpUpDownDown WrestleMania Gaming Event is set for April 10, with various WWE superstars squaring off to crown a champion.

– Sarah Schreiber took to Twitter to share her excitement for hosting the WrestleMania Veterans’ Career panel as she celebrates her three year anniversary with WWE.

