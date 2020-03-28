WWE News: Drew McIntyre on His WrestleMania Training, Playlist Features Every WrestleMania Intro, Full Undertaker vs. Lesnar Match Video

– BT Sport announced that there will be a new WrestleMania promo featuring WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre that will be released tomorrow. Drew McIntyre later commented on the upcoming preview, which you can see below.

He wrote on Twitter, “I was always inspired by @theslystallone in Rocky & his preparation for Drago in the Russian snow. Of course I have to take my #WrestleMania training one step further heading back to the freezing cold, snowy Scottish highlands…in my wrestling gear to prepare for Brock Lesnar.”

– WWE released a new Playlist video showing every WrestleMania intro. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released the full match video featuring The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar from WrestleMania 30. You can check out the full match video below.