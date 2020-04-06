wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title Win Makes Mainstream UK Headlines, NXT Stars React to WrestleMania Night One

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre WrestleMania 36 Win

– Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship win has been getting quite the attention over in the UK. McIntyre became the first British-born WWE Champion in history with his big win in the main event of WrestleMania 36’s second and final night. As the BT Sport WWE Twitter account noted, the win made front-page news for the BBC amidst a turbulent time:

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account posted the following videos of NXT stars reacting to the first night of WrestleMania:

