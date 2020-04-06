WWE News: Drew McIntyre’s WWE Title Win Makes Mainstream UK Headlines, NXT Stars React to WrestleMania Night One

– Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship win has been getting quite the attention over in the UK. McIntyre became the first British-born WWE Champion in history with his big win in the main event of WrestleMania 36’s second and final night. As the BT Sport WWE Twitter account noted, the win made front-page news for the BBC amidst a turbulent time:

You know @DMcIntyreWWE winning the WWE Championship is truly a huge moment when it makes the front page of the BBC news website 😳🤯 In such a turbulent time in human history it's great we have WWE to provide an escape. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Asf4WzxvMi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 6, 2020

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube account posted the following videos of NXT stars reacting to the first night of WrestleMania: