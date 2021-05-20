WWE News: Dual Plated Winged Eagle Title Replica Available, Peacock Adds More 205 Live & NXT Episodes, What’s NeXT Recaps Bronson Reed’s Title Win

– WWE Shop has revealed a new WWE Winged Eagle title replica that’s currently available for $449.99. The belt is dual-plated and is modeled on the winged eagle WWF Championship fromt he late 1980s and early 1990s. Here’s the full description:

It was the Championship Title that defined the majority of the 1990’s and has remained a fan favorite ever since. This updated replica version was held by legends such as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage during the late 80’s/early 90’s and features dual-plating and a curved center plate. We’ve also made some adjustments to make this the closest replica to the original that we’ve ever produced!

🗣 INTRODUCING THE NEW DUAL PLATED WINGED EAGLE CHAMPIONSHIP REPLICA TITLE Modeled after the Dual-Plated Winged Eagle Title held during the late 80's/early 90's, this replica title is a must-have for collectors! Head to #WWEShop to get yours today! #WWE https://t.co/HEv8GySIzF pic.twitter.com/NcTOrPwqy5 — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 20, 2021

– PWInsider reports that Peacock has added episodes of 205 Live from 2016 to 2019 have been added to the WWE content library. Also, 2015 episodes of NXT are also available.

– A new episode of What’s NeXT is available recapping this week’s show, Bronson Reed’s North American title win, and more. That video is available below: