WWE News: Dual Plated Winged Eagle Title Replica Available, Peacock Adds More 205 Live & NXT Episodes, What’s NeXT Recaps Bronson Reed’s Title Win

May 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Shop has revealed a new WWE Winged Eagle title replica that’s currently available for $449.99. The belt is dual-plated and is modeled on the winged eagle WWF Championship fromt he late 1980s and early 1990s. Here’s the full description:

It was the Championship Title that defined the majority of the 1990’s and has remained a fan favorite ever since. This updated replica version was held by legends such as Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage during the late 80’s/early 90’s and features dual-plating and a curved center plate. We’ve also made some adjustments to make this the closest replica to the original that we’ve ever produced!

PWInsider reports that Peacock has added episodes of 205 Live from 2016 to 2019 have been added to the WWE content library. Also, 2015 episodes of NXT are also available.

– A new episode of What’s NeXT is available recapping this week’s show, Bronson Reed’s North American title win, and more. That video is available below:

