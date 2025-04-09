wrestling / News
WWE News: The Dudley Boyz Reunite in WWE LFG Preview Clip, More Clips of Rhea Ripley on Stephanie’s Places, Top 10 NXT Moments
April 9, 2025
– WWE released a new preview clip for WWE LFG, featuring The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) to lay down the law for the new recruits. A new episode debuts on A&E on Sunday, April 13. Here’s the new clip:
– As noted, Episode 3 of Stephanie’s Places, featuring Rhea Ripley, is streaming now on ESPN+. ESPN released some additional clips of the new episode:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show:
