WWE News: The Dudley Boyz Reunite in WWE LFG Preview Clip, More Clips of Rhea Ripley on Stephanie’s Places, Top 10 NXT Moments

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE LFG Gunther 3-30-25 Image Credit: A&E

– WWE released a new preview clip for WWE LFG, featuring The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley) to lay down the law for the new recruits. A new episode debuts on A&E on Sunday, April 13. Here’s the new clip:

– As noted, Episode 3 of Stephanie’s Places, featuring Rhea Ripley, is streaming now on ESPN+. ESPN released some additional clips of the new episode:


– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show:

