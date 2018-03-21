wrestling / News
WWE News: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals Set For Next Week, Ricochet Vignette Online
– WWE has confirmed that the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place on next week’s episode of NXT. Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne will face SAniTy and the Street Profits will battle the Authors of Pain on the episode:
Can @roderickstrong & @PeteDunneYxB replicate tonight's outcome when they face #SAnitY's @TheEricYoung & @TheWWEWolfe NEXT WEEK in the #DustyClassic?! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oOcpk3tmH9
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 22, 2018
– Here is a new vignette hyping the NXT television debut of Ricochet: