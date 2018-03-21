 

WWE News: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals Set For Next Week, Ricochet Vignette Online

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– WWE has confirmed that the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place on next week’s episode of NXT. Roderick Strong and Pete Dunne will face SAniTy and the Street Profits will battle the Authors of Pain on the episode:

– Here is a new vignette hyping the NXT television debut of Ricochet:

