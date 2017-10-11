WWE News: Early NXT Content Coming to WWE Network, New Look at WWE 2K18, Kalisto & Young Attending Film Festival

– WWE is set to add early-era NXT episodes to the WWE Network. PWInsider reports that the era when the show was a realilty competition will be added to the Network due to delays in Thunder and Sunday Night Heat in being added. Those two shows are said to be delayed due to Buff Bagwell and Raven’s lawsuit over Network royalties.

– A new look at NXT’s MyCareer and Road to Glory modes is online. You can check out the video with WWE 2K18 Creative Director Lynell Jinks and game designer Ramelle Ballesca below, ahead of the game’s release next week:

– Darren Young posted to Instagram noting that he and Kalisto were attending the opening of HBO’s New York Latino Film Festival on Wednesday night for the premiere of Saturday Church: