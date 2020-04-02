wrestling / News
WWE News: EC3 Is Staying In Shape During Hiatus, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Reveal New WWE Action Figures, WWE Stock Update
– EC3 posted a message to Twitter noting that he was working out and staying in shape during not only his hiatus from WWE, but while in quarantine due to the Coronavirus.
He wrote: ““Superstars” living their lives on social media is not an achievement.#ECmancipation #toxicmale #jackedupgeniussicko #nsfw #vascularvanity #nothingmatters #beard @ the #cementdump”
– WWE stock opened at $33.18 per share today.
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins revealed the latest WWE Mattel Wrestlemania action figures.
