WWE News: EC3 Is Staying In Shape During Hiatus, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Reveal New WWE Action Figures, WWE Stock Update

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
EC3 posted a message to Twitter noting that he was working out and staying in shape during not only his hiatus from WWE, but while in quarantine due to the Coronavirus.

He wrote: ““Superstars” living their lives on social media is not an achievement.#ECmancipation #toxicmale #jackedupgeniussicko #nsfw #vascularvanity #nothingmatters #beard @ the #cementdump

– WWE stock opened at $33.18 per share today.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins revealed the latest WWE Mattel Wrestlemania action figures.

