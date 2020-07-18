wrestling / News
WWE News: Network to Add More Classic ECW Shows on July 20, More Smackdown & 205 Live Highlights
July 18, 2020
– WWE Network News reports that the Network will be adding more classic ECW shows starting Monday, July 20. The content drop will feature ECW supercards starting from 1996. The full list and amount of shows is not yet available.
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live. You can view those clips below.
